Police: Man, woman arrested for human trafficking out of Bay Area massage parlors

LIVERMORE (KRON) — Police have arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of coordinating prostitution and human trafficking out of several Bay Area massage parlors.

According to Livermore police, the investigation into the suspects, Anna Lingling Huang, 50 and Brian Scott Jones, 50, began back in 2018 when residents approached police about their concerns over two massage businesses.

The residents suspected prostitution was underway at Elite Foot and Back on South Vasco Road and Paradise City Foot and Back on Wright Brothers Avenue in Livermore.

Thanks to officers’ undercover operations, 25 search warrants and surveillance video, police arrested the two suspects on charges of human trafficking for the purpose of pimping, pimping and pampering, money laundering and tax evasion.

According to police, Huang was the owner of the two Livermore massage parlors and additional massage businesses in Tracy and Brentwood.

Jones was “complicit in sexual exploitation and money laundering,” according to police.

He is also accused of tax evasion.

The arrests were made with the help of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, Brentwood Police Department, Tracy Police Department, Pleasanton Police Department and the Hayward Police Department.

Police say the investigation is still active. Those with information on the suspects or the allegations are asked to contact Livermore police at (925) 371-4790.