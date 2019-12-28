Police: Masseuse arrested for sexually assaulting woman at Palo Alto day spa

PALO ALTO (KRON) — Police arrested a masseuse in Palo Alto on Friday on allegations the 46-year-old man sexually assaulted a woman during massage at a day spa.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Gang Wang, assaulted a woman in her 30s during a massage at Body Kneads Day Spa on San Antonio Road in Palo Alto.

The victim told police she was assaulted twice by the man and when she told him to stop, he continued to assault her.

Wang was later fired from his position and the spa cooperated in the investigation, according Palo Alto police.

The alleged sexual assault occurred Aug. 23 and was reported to police at 8:41 p.m. that night.

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Wang, more than four months after the alleged crime.

He was taken into police custody on felony charges of sexual penetration by force and oral copulation by force.

Wang is now in the Santa Clara County Jail.

Police are asking any additional victims to come forward.

They say the suspect went by the name “Adam” at the day spa.

An other victims are asked to contact police at (650) 329-2413.

Anonymous tips can be emailed to police at paloalto@tipnow.org.