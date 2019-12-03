Police: Men arrested after stealing $15,500 worth of merchandise from Santa Rosa Lululemon

PASADENA, CA – MARCH 19: A sign is displayed on a Lululemon Athletica Inc. store on March 19, 2013 in Pasadena, California. Lululemon removed some of its popular pants from stores for being too sheer. Shares of the Canadian owned company fell 6 percent. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Police arrested two men Monday after they allegedly stole more than $15,000 worth of merchandise from the Lululemon store in a Santa Rosa shopping center.

Police say Jarontae Armani Kentrell Madison, 21, of Vallejo and Latrell Lamont King, 22, of Vallejo stole more than 150 items from the store.

During the robbery, a security guard at the store was assaulted and suffered “significant,” but not life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The guard was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

The robbery occurred just after 1:30 p.m. Monday in the Montgomery Village Shopping Center.

When officers arrived on scene, the suspects had already fled the area.

Petaluma police later tracked down the men on southbound Highway 101 near Lakeville Highway.

The pair was arrested on charges of grand theft, robbery, conspiracy, possession of stolen property and assault with great bodily injury.