Police: Menlo Park gym owner arrested for sexually assaulting young girl

MENLO PARK (KRON) - A gym owner in Menlo Park has been arrested after he was accused of sexual assault, according to the Menlo Park Police Department.

Police say that a young girl reported that her personal trainer had sexually assaulted her at Boxing Theory in the 100 block of Constitution Drive.

The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Tristan Arfi from Redwood City.

Police took Arfi into custody on Tuesday afternoon and was booked on multiple charges at the San Mateo County Jail.

Authorities say he was booked for oral copulation and sexual penetration with a person under the age of 16, lewd and lascivious acts with a child at the age of 14 or 15 and that the person is at least 10 years older than the child.

The department is asking for those with information on the case or if you have had similar contact with Arfi, to contact Detective Sergeant Ed Soares at (650) 330-6360 or Detective Joshua Russell at (650) 330-6819.

