Police: Minor struck, killed by train in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – Santa Clara police responded to reports of a male minor on the train tracks near Lafayette Street and the Highway 101 overpass on Saturday.

Prior to their arrival, the boy was reportedly struck and killed, according to authorities.

The Santa Clara Police Department is now working with Amtrak police to investigate what exactly happened, including the boy’s motive and how he accessed the tracks.

No additional details are available at this time.

