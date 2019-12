CONCORD (KRON) – An 80-year-old man with dementia that was reported missing in Concord has been found safe, according to police.

Authorities say William Findley was found in Antioch Sunday morning.

As a precaution, Findley was taken to the hospital.

His dog, Eli, was safe with Findley as well.

The California Highway Patrol had issued a Silver Alert for the man on Saturday after Findley was last seen in Concord Friday morning.

Police thank the public for helping locate Findley and Eli.