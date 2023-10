(KRON) — A man was reported missing Friday afternoon, the Antioch Police Department said. Clifton Sherrill was last seen wearing a San Francisco 49ers or Giants hat and black Sketchers shoes.

Police say Sherrill is possibly on his way to Bakersfield. No other information about Sherrill was provided.

Anyone with information bout Clifton’s location is asked to contact 9-1-1 or 925-778-2441.