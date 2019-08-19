Police: Mom left baby in hot car to take her other kids to library

UNION CITY (KRON) – The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office is investigating after a mother left her baby inside a hot car in Union City.

Union City police rescued the one-year-old in time.

It happened Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the library near City Hall.

According to police, a city employee heard the baby crying and called police.

It turns out the child had been in the car for nearly half an hour.

The mother told police she left the baby in the car so she could take her other two children into the library to check out a book.

“People should understand that when parents are prosecuted for something like this, unless the child dies, they’re not going to do jail time,” said retired child welfare social worker Maria Nasjleti. “The judge, juvenile judge, usually sends them to classes so they could learn better supervision and car for their children.”

Child Protective Services was notified, which is standard protocol.

