(KRON) — One person is dead and two others have been injured in a shooting in Marin City, according to the Marin County Sheriff. Sheriff’s deputies and fire personnel are currently on the scene.

Law enforcement received calls about shots fired at 10:06 a.m. According to the tweet the shooting is in the area of Cole Drive and there is more than one victim. Law enforcement is encouraging drivers to avoid the area.

In a later tweet, Marin County Sheriff confirmed that there are three victims in this shooting. One person is dead, and the other two victims are expected to survive after sustaining non-life threatening injuries, according to a third tweet from the Marin County Sheriff.

