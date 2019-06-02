Police: Nearly 50 shots fired at Pleasant Hill hotel

PLEASANT HILL (KRON) – Police in Pleasant Hill are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning at a hotel.

Investigators say that a person fired around 50 rounds into parked cars and an occupied room at the Residence Inn located at 700 Ellinwood Way.

According to authorities, a party was going on the in the room at the time of the shooting.

At this time, it is not clear if the party was a connection to the shooting.

Police say that no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (925) 288-4600.

