Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS

Police: Nearly 50 shots fired at Pleasant Hill hotel

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLEASANT HILL (KRON) – Police in Pleasant Hill are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning at a hotel. 

Investigators say that a person fired around 50 rounds into parked cars and an occupied room at the Residence Inn located at 700 Ellinwood Way. 

According to authorities, a party was going on the in the room at the time of the shooting. 

At this time, it is not clear if the party was a connection to the shooting.

Police say that no one was injured. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (925) 288-4600. 

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More Top Stories