Police need help finding Antioch woman with dementia missing since Christmas

ANTIOCH, Calif. (BCN) – Police in Antioch are asking the public to help locate a woman who suffers from dementia and has been missing since Friday.
Donna Pierce, 60, was last seen in the 500 block of East 18th Street in Antioch.
She was wearing a black fleece zip-up top and black pants with white stripes.
Brown has no cell phone or vehicle.
Anyone who sees her is asked to immediately contact Antioch police at (925) 779-6900.
