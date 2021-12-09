Police need help finding person who killed 25-year-old in San Francisco

Victim identified as 25-year-old Danta Spruell. SFPD is searching for their killer in the Nov. 19 shooting. (Courtesy: San Francisco Police Department)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are searching for the person responsible for a homicide on Nov. 19, 2021.

The homicide happened around 9:51 p.m. in the 600 block of Connecticut Street. Police said the victim, 25-year-old Danta Spruell of San Francisco, was found with gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Homicide detectives said they need help from the public to find a suspect. No description was shared.

Anyone with information can contact Sergeant Martin Bandvik #479 of the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail at (415) 553-9247 or after hours at the Department Operations Center at (415) 553-1071.

There is also a 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.