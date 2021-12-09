Police need help finding person who killed 25-year-old in San Francisco

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Victim identified as 25-year-old Danta Spruell. SFPD is searching for their killer in the Nov. 19 shooting. (Courtesy: San Francisco Police Department)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are searching for the person responsible for a homicide on Nov. 19, 2021.

The homicide happened around 9:51 p.m. in the 600 block of Connecticut Street. Police said the victim, 25-year-old Danta Spruell of San Francisco, was found with gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Homicide detectives said they need help from the public to find a suspect. No description was shared.

Anyone with information can contact Sergeant Martin Bandvik #479 of the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail at (415) 553-9247 or after hours at the Department Operations Center at (415) 553-1071.

There is also a 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

January 01 2022 12:00 am