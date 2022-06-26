SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a possible shooting Sunday afternoon at the Pride Parade in Civic Center, the department said in an email. As of 6 p.m., police said it appears those reports of a shooting have no merit.

Officers responded to the scene in the area of 7th Street and Market Street around 5:25 p.m. Police arrived at the scene and were not able to locate any victims or witnesses from a shooting.

A heavy police presence remains in the area to further investigate. The SF Pride Parade held its event for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

KRON On is streaming news live now

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.