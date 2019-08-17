Police offering up to $2,500 reward for information after sexual assault in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Police are offering up to a $2,500 reward for information on a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted Friday morning at a Santa Rosa park.

Police say the victim was leaving the restroom near the gazebo at Howarth Park when the suspect pushed her back into the restroom and assaulted her.

The park is located at 630 Summerfield Road.

Police say the crime occurred at 8 a.m.

The suspect is described as a black male between 20 and 30-years-old. He’s between 5-foot-8-inches and 6-foot-2-inches tall with a “thick build,” according to police.

He was dressed in dark clothing and had facial hair.

After the assault, the 55-year-old victim was taken to the hospital.

She’s since been released.

Those with information on the assault or suspect are asked to contact the police department’s domestic violence and sexual assault tip line at (707) 543-4040.