Police officer hits, kills pedestrian in Solano County

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — A police officer struck and killed a pedestrian with his patrol car overnight Wednesday, according to the Benicia Police Department.

Police said the officer was on duty at 2 a.m. when the fatal strike happened in the 1900 block of East 2nd Street. Paramedics were called immediately, but the pedestrian died on the scene.

Police have not identified the victim, but said he appears to be a white man between 30-40 years old.

No information about the officer’s identity was released, but police said he was not injured and was not responding to any calls at the time he struck the victim.

“This is a tragic incident for all involved,” Interim Chief Mike Greene said in a news release. “Our deepest condolences go out to the victim’s family and loved ones.”

California Highway Patrol and the Solano County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the death. The area is closed to traffic for the investigation.

