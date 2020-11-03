Police on alert for violence on Election Day

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Businesses are boarded up and police departments are on high alert well in advance of election night.

Several police cars arrived to Broadway Plaza, an outdoor shopping mall in Walnut Creek early Tuesday morning after a person was seen allegedly trying to break in.

It turned out to be a person who was homeless, and said they were trying to get into the bathroom.

While it may be too early for any potential civil unrest at 4 a.m., police appear to be ready to respond to calls of theft or violence. The last time shops were boarded up in Walnut Creek was during protests earlier this year.

Officials put up barricades at vehicle entrances so people can not drive up and break into stores.

Police are on high alert in Walnut Creek for what could be civil unrest from election results! There was a heavy police presence this morning from a call of someone potentially breaking into shopping center. It ended up being a homeless person trying to use a bathroom. pic.twitter.com/kOClCvwWJN — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) November 3, 2020

Although many of those protests were peaceful, some crowds caused a lot of damage to stores at Broadway Plaza — and across the Bay Area and country.

There is fear the election results could bring more violence.

Jay Cheng from the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce explained why businesses are taking precautions, saying there is a lot of anxiety of what’s to come.

“In times past, we have seen rioters come to the city and these businesses impacted. They have lost thousands of dollars, and with COVID, no one can afford to lose any more,” Cheng said.

People believe no matter who wins this election – there will be civil unrest… But we also don’t know when we will know the results.

