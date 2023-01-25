CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Police are responding to an incident involving an armed robbery, according to the Campbell Police Department.

Police were called to the 1600 block of South Winchester Boulevard due to reports of an armed robbery. A victim was shot during the altercation, and has since been taken to a local hospital. At this time, the suspects are still at large, according to police.

Anyone with more information about these incidents is asked to call 408-866-2101.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.