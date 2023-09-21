ALBANY, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect involved in a shooting at a Toyota Service Center was shot by responding Berkeley Police Department officers Thursday morning, police say.

At 11:14 a.m., Berkeley police responded to a shooting at the Toyota Service Center in Albany, the department said. Officers on scene located a victim as well as a suspect. After locating the suspect, gunfire occurred between the suspect and Berkeley police, according to authorities.

Berkeley PD requested assistance from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office after the shooting.

There is an internal investigation underway to determine if the officer followed department protocol in the shooting, Berkeley police officials said.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area. There is no current threat to the public, police said.

(Photo: Gayle Ong)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.