SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gunshots were reportedly fired in the Mission District Saturday morning, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning, San Francisco Police officers with the Mission Station were attempting to detain a suspect in the area of Sixteenth Street and South Van Ness Avenue. The suspect reportedly fled from officers and was pursued on foot.

At some point during the pursuit, the police fired at the suspect. The suspect then hid behind a vehicle and proceeded to shoot at officers, according to police. SFPD’s Tactical Unit also responded to the scene and helped take the suspect into custody. According to police, no one was shot in this incident, but the suspect was taken to a hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

The SF District Attorney’s Office, SFPD Investigative Services Division, the SFPD Internal Affairs Division, and the Department of Police accountability are investigating this incident. More information will be released as it becomes available. A town hall regarding this shooting will be held within the next 10 days.

A tweet from the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management asked people to avoid the area of South Van Ness Avenue and Sixteenth Street while emergency crews were on the scene.