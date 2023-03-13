SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a stabbing incident on a MUNI bus near the Union Square neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department Investigations Bureau.

Police are asking those who may have witnessed the crime to stay on the scene and speak with police. The 8, 15, 30 and 45 buses may experience delays along Stockton and Sutter streets as a result of the police activity in the area, according to the San Francisco Transportation Authority.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.