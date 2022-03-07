SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Sunnyvale police broke up an illegal sideshow consisting of over 100 vehicles and 300 spectators in the area of North Fair Oaks and Ahwanee avenues over the weekend.

“A large number of traffic stops were made, including pedestrian suspects that were forming a human blockade in the roadway,” police stated in a news release.

There were eight arrests and two vehicles impounded.

“Plates of participants who dispersed were logged and multiple 30 day seizure warrants for evading/sideshow suspect vehicles are in process,” police stated. “Over $10,000 worth of damage was caused to the roadway, street signs and retaining walls, including graffiti.”

Police went on to state that “sideshow activities are extremely dangerous.”

“We continue to take these events very seriously and have zero tolerance for anyone participating in any capacity, whether you’re a driver or a spectator,” the news release continued. “We will continue to immediately respond and utilize every enforcement option available to stop these activities from endangering lives.”

People are advised to call 911, and never to approach participants.