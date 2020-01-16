Police: Possible link between San Leandro burglary, SF home invasion

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) – Police say a burglary in San Leandro may be tied to a violent home invasion in San Francisco.

It turns out matching vehicles were involved in both.

Police in San Leandro and San Francisco are working together on the investigation.

Security video of the burglary in San Leandro shows five men in hoodies entering a Margery Avenue home on January 8.

After breaking through a door with a crowbar, police say they stole several items.

“In this case a PlayStation and a small amount of jewelry,” Sergeant Troy Young with the San Leandro Police Department said.

No one was home at the time and the suspects ended up escaping in a silver GMC Yukon and a Blue Infiniti.

Now, it turns out this may have just been the beginning of their crime spree for the day.

“We learned about a case in San Francisco in which we believe the vehicles from our burglary matched a crime they were investigating. We’ve been in touch with them and it’s an ongoing investigation,” Young said.

San Francisco police confirm shortly before 1:30 p.m. that same day, armed masked suspects wielding firearms entered a Hanover Street home in the city’s Ingleside District.

A suspect struck one victim in the head with a firearm and escaped with cash and several personal items.

“It’s very common for us to see nowadays, criminals are committing crimes in a very large geographic area and irrespective of any sort of boundaries, be it a city, county, or even the region,” Young said.

San Francisco police have subsequently made two arrests and seized several items of evidence.