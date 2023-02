ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department is investigating an incident of graffiti made at the Antioch Community Center that made a threat of violence at Deer Valley High School, according to APD.

The graffiti was reported Tuesday afternoon around 4:32 p.m. Police said they do not believe the threat to be credible at this time.

However, while the investigation is ongoing, officials said officers with the Antioch Police Department will be conducting extra patrols on all campuses.