VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was stabbed Tuesday morning on the Alamo Creek Bike Trail, the Vacaville Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Officers responded to a call at around 10 a.m. regarding the incident in the area of the bike trail near Brookdale Court.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned a California Department of Corrections (CDC) guard and clean up crew of inmates had intervened when they saw the woman stabbed by a male suspect on the trail.

The unidentified suspect was detained by the CDC crew, according to police. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where she is in stable condition.

The suspect was taken to Solano County Jail for charges including attempted homicide. Vacaville police said the CDC guard and inmates helped save the woman’s life.

Police said this appears to be an “isolated incident.” If you have information related to the incident, you are encouraged to contact Detective Outly at 707-449-5206.