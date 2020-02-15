Police: Purse snatcher targets Concord shopping center

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – Police are searching for whoever is snatching purses from parked vehicles at a Concord shopping center.

Surveillance video shows what appears to be the same suspect in a black hoodie and light pants, walking up to a car and stealing a purse while someone else is loading up their car the next spot over.

This has happened three separate times in the parking lot of 2050 Monument Boulevard.

Minutes later, the same suspect comes back and steals a purse from that person who was loading their car.

The victim tries chasing after the suspect but police say in each of the crimes the suspect ran to a waiting vehicle in the parking lot and then drove off.

The car is described as possibly being a dark-colored 2019 Honda Accord.

Anyone with info is asked to call Concord Police at (925) 671-3030.

Latest Posts: