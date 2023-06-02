BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – One person is dead following a police pursuit that led to a collision Thursday evening, according to the Brentwood Police Department.

Just after 7 p.m., an officer observed a car commit a vehicle code violation in the area of Sand Creek Road and O’Hara Avenue. A traffic stop was conducted and the officer observed signs of the driver being under the influence of alcohol, police said.

During the traffic stop, the driver fled in the vehicle and a police pursuit ensued. A solo vehicle collision occurred shortly after the pursuit began, BPD said.

After receiving aid from officers, the driver succumbed to their injuries and died at the scene. The name of the driver is not being released at this time and an investigation is underway by the Contra Costa County District Attorney investigators.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Brentwood Police Department at 925-809-7911.