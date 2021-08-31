Police recover more than 120 firearms from Fairfield home

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – More than 120 firearms were recovered from a Fairfield home after a search warrant was conducted, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

On Saturday, August 21, authorities received reports of a gunshot during a dispute in the area of the 1000 block of Buchanan Street.

When officers arrived, they learned that the gun was fired by a resident into a wall.

Investigators determined that an elderly dependent was being neglected while living at the home.

Police then conducted the search warrant where they seized more than 120 firearms, several of which are illegal in California.

Police are working to help the elderly resident at this time.

“The Fairfield Police Department continues to reduce harm by advancing safety, service, and the quality of life for all of Fairfield,” police wrote in a Facebook post.