Police are still investigating where the stolen merchandise came from (South San Francisco Police Department).

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two men and a woman were arrested Wednesday night at a traffic stop in South San Francisco where officers spotted retail merchandise with the security tags still attached, police announced in a social media post. The estimated value of the items stolen is $2,000 — a number of Lego sets and kitchen appliances.

During the traffic stop at the 300 block of South Airport Boulevard, police also found drug paraphernalia and narcotics suspected to be crack cocaine. All three subjects, who were all not identified by police, are San Francisco residents, according to the post.

The woman, who had felony and misdemeanor warrants for previous drug and theft-related offenses, was found to have possession of drug paraphernalia, just like one of the male suspects, according to police.

One of the other male suspects tried to falsely identify himself as someone else to hide the fact he had outstanding felony warrants for his arrest. He and the other male suspect were also in possession of suspected crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

All three were arrested for various drug-related charges and the outstanding warrants, police said.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The South San Francisco Police Department will continue its investigation to find out what stores the suspects stole from. Police said additional charges could be brought upon the suspects pending the investigation.