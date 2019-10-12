Police: Redwood City man arrested after threatening to kill Kaiser employee

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — Redwood City Police Officers responded to a report of an active shooter inside the Kaiser Hospital Emergency Room Friday morning, according to authorities.

The report included that several shots were heard and that a man was waving a knife inside the hospital lobby.

Officers arrived and immediately entered the hospital and located the suspect.

According to police, the suspect cooperated with officers’ verbal commands and dropped a large knife, which was later determined to be a replica handgun onto the floor.

The suspect was taken into custody and arrested without incident.

Police have identified the suspect as 56-year-old Thomas Smith of Redwood City.

Smith reportedly threatened to killed a Kaiser employee with the knife and replica handgun.

Officers later determined no shots were fire and no victims were injured during the incident.

Smith was booked into the San Mateo County Jail for various charges including attempted murder, brandishing a deadly weapon and making terrorist threats.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Ed Conover at (650) 780-7159.