Police: Registered sex offender targets 2 minors in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON (KRON) — Registered sex offender Muneer Hassan was arrested at his Dublin home on Friday, according to the Pleasanton Police Department.

The day before his arrest, police say Hassan approached two 12-year-old girls at Creekside Park around 5:30 p.m.

The 44-year-old had a conversation with the girls and convinced one to leave the park with him.

Hassan took the girl to a store where he bought her candy.

The two then went to a canal on Santa Rita Road where he got the minor’s phone number.

The girl went home and informed her parents of what had happened.

Her parents reported the incident to police.

Hassan is a registered sex offender who had an outstanding warrant for drug-related charges, according to officials.

He was arrested for one felony count of annoying and molesting a minor, one felony count of failing to register as a sex offender and then outstanding narcotics warrant.