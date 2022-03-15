SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department is trying to find a man it suspects of attempting to kidnap a 12-year-old female March 7, according to a news release.

Police have released a sketch of a possible suspect, but detectives have not been able to identify him.

The suspect is a white male adult in his late-40s or early-50s, approximately five-foot, eight inches tall, with a thin build. He is reportedly balding and with a beard. At the time of the attempted kidnapping, he was wearing a tan shirt with an unknown emblem on the left side of the chest and torn blue jeans. He also had a gold hoop earring on the upper part of his left ear.

The suspect was driving an older, black BMW four-door sedan with no front license plate.

The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

The attempted kidnapping occurred around 8:30 a.m. March 7, police say.

“The victim was walking on Calistoga [Road], to a local elementary school. Near the intersection of Calistoga Road and Piedmont Drive, a vehicle driving southbound Calistoga Road did a U-turn and pulled over to the east curb,” the news release states. “The driver/suspect then opened the front passenger door, threatened the victim, and tried to pull her into his vehicle. The victim was able to fight the suspect off and run back to her home. The suspect was last seen driving northbound Calistoga Road. The victim was not physically injured.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact SRPD immediately at 707-528-5222. People who live in the neighborhood of Calistoga Road and Piedmont Drive with surveillance cameras are asked to check any footage from March 7 to see if they captured anything useful.

People who have footage or images are asked to contact the SRPD Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Team at 707-543-3595. Community members can also use the SRPD online Tip Line at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.