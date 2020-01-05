Police release sketch of Palo Alto robbery suspect

PALO ALTO (KRON) — Police said a sketch shows the man responsible for a brazen robbery in downtown Palo Alto.

The victim told police the suspect snatched her purse on the night of Dec. 11 along the 100 block of University Avenue.

He was apparently riding a bike and took off while she was still holding on — dragging her several feet before she finally let go.

“It’s quite scary I mean I carry a purse when I walk downtown here,” Kate Chan said. “After hearing this i would probably just bring my cell phone and put it in my pocket.”

Chan said she works in the area and it’s a popular spot for dining and shopping.

She didn’t recognize the suspect but is now going to consider holding her bag a little tighter or just leaving it at home.

“After hearing this I would probably just bring my cell phone and put it in my pocket,” Chan said.

The victim said she was looking at her phone when the man approached her from behind and took her purse.

She chased him north on High Street, screaming for help but he got away.

“I feel very safe walking around downtown,” Betsy Britten said.

Britten lives along High Street. She said these crimes don’t concern her much because she always feel safe on her twice a day walks with her dog Dodger.

However, she said it’s important to be aware.

“I’m disappointed and I’m sorry it’s happening,” she said.