Police release sketch of suspect who assaulted 88-year-old woman in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The San Francisco Police Department has released a sketch of the suspect involved in assaulting an 88-year-old woman in a park last week.
Police are describing the suspect as a skinny black man in his 30's, around 5-feet 6-inches tall.
Around 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 8, police responded to a home on the 1000 block of Visitacion Avenue.
An unknown man was seen leaving the home before walking eastbound down the street, officials say.
According to authorities, an 88-year-old woman was found shortly after in a park across the street suffering from severe head injuries.
The woman remains in the hospital being treated for life-threatening injuries.
If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to contact the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444.
