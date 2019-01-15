Bay Area

Police release sketch of suspect who assaulted 88-year-old woman in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The San Francisco Police Department has released a sketch of the suspect involved in assaulting an 88-year-old woman in a park last week.

Police are describing the suspect as a skinny black man in his 30's, around 5-feet 6-inches tall.

Around 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 8, police responded to a home on the 1000 block of Visitacion Avenue.

An unknown man was seen leaving the home before walking eastbound down the street, officials say. 

According to authorities, an 88-year-old woman was found shortly after in a park across the street suffering from severe head injuries.

The woman remains in the hospital being treated for life-threatening injuries. 

If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to contact the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444.

