Police release video of suspect in 2018 cold case murder

SAN JOSE (BCN) – San Jose police are asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects in a 2018 cold case shooting that left 54-year-old Khan Kieu dead.

On Monday, police released home security video footage of the suspects driving up to Kieu’s home on Misty Glen Court at 1:23 p.m. on June 21 and getting out of a black Lexus ES350 sedan to approach the home, which they then allegedly forced their way into.

The driver is suspected of shooting Kieu with a handgun before the trio got back in the car and drove off less than a minute later, according to the time stamp on the video.

Anyone with information on the homicide may contact Detective Sgt. Cary or Detective Ramirez at (408) 277-5283 or 2989@sanjoseca.gov.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-7867.

Khan Kieu was murdered in June 2018. His killer has not been caught. (Courtesy: San Jose Police Department).

