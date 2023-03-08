SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The FBI and San Jose police are releasing more details about a man who allegedly stockpiled highly explosive bomb-making chemicals inside his home and bombed PG&E transformers.

Peter Karasev, 35, lived at 668 Potomac Court in San Jose with his three young children. Investigators discovered that his 1-year-old baby, 3-year-old daughter, and 5-year-old son were living in a home riddled with extreme hazards, according to court documents and police.

Investigators said Karasev planted multiple bombs targeting infrastructure around San Jose, including when he allegedly blew up PG&E transformers in December and January. He was arrested Thursday.

Prosecutors charged Karasev with three counts of child endangerment, arson, igniting a destructive device with intent to injure or intimidate, interfering with electrical lines, and possessing materials with intent to make an explosive device.

When he was questioned by police detectives, Karasev said he was interested in building model rockets, used meth, and was concerned about the war in Ukraine. “Karasev admitted to using methamphetamine. Karasev also mentioned having a difficult time with the current war between Russia and the Ukraine because he had family in both countries and on both sides,” a police detective wrote.

Bay Area law enforcement first became suspicious of Karasev in 2021 when one of his children was found crying alone, court documents obtained by KRON4 revealed. During the time of the May 2021 incident, Karasev was living on Flower Lane in Mountain View. A Mountain View Police Department officer found a child, who was between 2-3 years old, “crying and attempting to run into the street. I saw multiple bystanders standing on the sidewalk around the child.”