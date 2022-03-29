SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose police will release more details on the shooting between officers and a person on Sunday morning inside a restaurant.

They did release images from body cameras that show the man standing at the door with a gun by his side.

They also show images of the man getting into a confrontation with two or three other people inside the restaurant.

The man was shot by officers, but will survive his injuries.

Police at the news conference later this morning say they will also release more details about a homicide that happened down the street from the restaurant 30 minutes earlier.

That was the reason they were in the area in the first place.

No arrests have been made so far in this case.