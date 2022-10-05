SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A police report has been filed after a man who rushed the field was tackled by two Los Angeles Rams players during the San Francisco 49ers’ home win on Monday, the Santa Clara Police Department told KRON4. The man, identified as Alex Taylor, rushed the field from the 49ers sideline towards the visiting team’s sideline — eventually tackled by two Rams players.

The two Rams players were defensive end Takkarist McKinley (#50) and linebacker Bobby Wagner (#45). Video (above) shows Wagner, a six-time All-Pro, unloading a hit to the protester’s left side and knocking him down.

Taylor, who was seen running with pink smoke, protested on behalf of Direct Action Everywhere, which is an animal activist group. The police report was filed around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Santa Clara police.

It is unknown at this time what the specifics are in the police report.

A similar incident happened during a Monday night game a few weeks earlier. Pink smoke was also seen on the field when the protest happened.

Two protestors ran onto the field during the Bills-Rams game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sept. 8. According to Direct Action Everywhere, one of them sustained “severe” head trauma after she was tackled. She is also considering legal action.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Stay tuned as KRON4 learns more about this case. Check back for updates.