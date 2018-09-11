Police: Republican congressional candidate attacked at Castro Valley festival

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CASTRO VALLEY (KRON) - A man is under arrest accused of attacking a Republican candidate for California's 15th congressional district.

It happened Sunday at the Castro Valley Fall Festival at around 3:45 p.m. Police say the stabbing attempt happened on Rudy Peters, a Republican who's running for the seat now held by Congressman Eric Swalwell.

Peters wasn't hurt but deputies say it was close.

They arrested 35-year-old Farzad Fazeli, accused of pulling out a switchblade and trying to stab Peters.

The knife somehow malfunctioned and Fazeli ran away but was tracked down a short time later.

Witnesses say he'd approached the candidate at his campaign booth at the festival and started insulting Peters and the Republican party before pulling out the knife.

He's now facing a string of charges, including felony assault.

Incumbent congressman Swalwell tweeted about the incident saying he's glad to hear that Mr. Peters is OK, adding that it's never OK to use physical violence to settle a political disagreement "or any disagreement."

