San Mateo police rescued an injured deer Aug. 27, 2022. (Photo courtesy of the San Mateo Police Dept.)

SAN MATEO (KRON) – San Mateo police rescued an injured deer crawling onto a freeway on-ramp, according to a Facebook post from the department.

“Earlier this morning, one of our officers spotted an injured deer on his way home,” the post begins. “As the deer was crawling onto the freeway on-ramp, our graveyard crew sprung into action and rescued the deer.”

Video posted to Facebook shows three officers wrapping the deer up to make it comfortable.

Police took the deer in a patrol car to the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA, which is a nonprofit animal shelter.