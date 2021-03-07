Police respond to another shooting in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are responding to a shooting in San Jose Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported in the 1100 block of Carnelian Drive.

One man was shot. His condition is currently unclear.

Units are currently at the scene of a shooting in the 1100 block of Carnelian Dr. Adult male victim. Still gathering information. More info when it becomes available.



TOC 5:53pm — March 8, 2021

SJPD is still gathering information and will release more information when it becomes available.

Police responded to a shooting in East San Jose on Saturday that later turned into the city’s 8th homicide of the year.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.