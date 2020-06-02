Live Now
Police respond to Bay Area shopping malls following reports of looting

(KRON) – Police across the Bay Area have responded to reports of looters at shopping malls Monday night.

The Richmond Police Department tweeted out ‘officers are currently controlling the scene at Hilltop Mall after vandals and looters breached the property.’

The department said that false information was spread by an unknown source about a shooting involving an officer being down.

‘We aim to report accurate information,’ the department wrote.

Moments later, the Fairfield Police Department reported looters at the Solano Mall and Gateway Boulevard.

Police advised residents to stay at home.

Check back for more information as this is developing.

