Police respond to Bay Area shopping malls following reports of looting

(KRON) – Police across the Bay Area have responded to reports of looters at shopping malls Monday night.

The Richmond Police Department tweeted out ‘officers are currently controlling the scene at Hilltop Mall after vandals and looters breached the property.’

The department said that false information was spread by an unknown source about a shooting involving an officer being down.

‘We aim to report accurate information,’ the department wrote.

RPD officers are currently controlling the scene at Hilltop Mall after vandals and looters breached the property. Misinformation was disseminated by an unknown source regarding a shooting and an officer down. That information is false. We aim to report accurate information. — Richmond Police, CA (@RPDCAOnline) June 2, 2020

Moments later, the Fairfield Police Department reported looters at the Solano Mall and Gateway Boulevard.

Police advised residents to stay at home.

**Advisor** We are asking residence to stay home. We are dealing with looting around the @SolanoMall and Gateway BLVD. pic.twitter.com/PUki44l2cD — Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) June 2, 2020

Check back for more information as this is developing.

Latest Stories: