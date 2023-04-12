(KRON) — There was a police presence in Downtown Berkeley after a BB gun shooting Wednesday night, according to the Berkeley Police Department. BPD said the incident may have been road rage.

According to police, the event began as the victim was attempting to park in the area of Shattuck Avenue and Kittridge Street. At about 8:15 p.m., the suspect was either driving past the victim or trying to park in the same spot, BPD said.

The suspect then shot the BB gun at the victim’s vehicle through the driver’s side window and the rear window on the driver’s side. The victim suffered minor injuries from debris.

The scene of the incident has been cleared.