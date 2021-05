SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KRON) – A bear was spotted in a tree in San Anselmo on Thursday, according to Central Marin Police.

Police responded to the area of the 100 block of Tamalpais Avenue.

#BREAKING : A bear is stuck in a tree near downtown San Anselmo. @centralmarinpa say there is no immediate threat to the public and are trying to get it down. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/K8nSwMXAwN — Justine Waldman (@JustineWaldman) May 14, 2021

Authorities are working with wildlife response teams to safely resolve the situation.

Police say there is no immediate threat to the public at this time.

No other details have been released.

Check back as this is developing.