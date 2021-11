SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Jose responded to a double shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:24 p.m., officers arrived in the 2000 block of Story Road.

At this time, police say the suspect and motive are unknown.

Units are currently at the scene of a double shooting in the 2000 block of Story Rd.



More info as it becomes available. Unknown suspect or motive.



Expect a street closure. Please avoid the area.



TOC 2:24 PM pic.twitter.com/Z9eZYz0QGt — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 23, 2021

Street closures in the area are expected.

Authorities advise residents to avoid the area.

No other details have been released.

Check back as KRON4 learns more.