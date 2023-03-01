SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Officers with the Santa Rosa Police Department responded Wednesday morning to a report of a fight on the campus of Montgomery High School. The Santa Rosa PD communication center was notified about the fight shortly after 11 a.m.

At least one injured was injured, police said in an alert.

Numerous officers responded to the incident, however, the suspect fled the campus. There is no active threat to students or staff on campus, police said. The incident is currently under investigation.

Montgomery High School is located at 1250 Hahman Drive. There will be a press conference about the incident on campus at 3 p.m., police announced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.