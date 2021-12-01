Couple evacuated during Mountain View home invasion

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A couple has been safely evacuated as police responded to a home invasion in Mountain View on Wednesday morning.

The Mountain View Police Department said there is police activity on the 500 block of Front Lane as of 9:43 a.m. and originally called it a burglary.

According to police, the couple said they found an unknown man inside their kitchen. They locked themselves inside their bedroom before calling police. The fire department helped evacuate them.

Crisis negotiators and county mental health personnel are now working to get the man out of the home safely, police said.

No further information was available.