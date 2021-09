Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are at the scene of a shooting in East San Jose Wednesday night, authorities said.

San Jose police officers are in the area of Story Road and Kollmar Drive.

One person has a life-threatening injury, police said.

The motive and suspect is unknown at this time.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

San Jose police say they will release more information as it becomes available.

