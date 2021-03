SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are responding to a shooting in San Jose Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officers are responding to the scene near Bowling Green Drive and Alvin Avenue.

One victim has life-threatening injuries, officials say. SJPD later confirmed the victim is a man, but did not provide any other details.

This is currently an active scene.

No suspect info or motive is available at this time.

TOC 5:36pm pic.twitter.com/orQWeoYYOy — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 7, 2021

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.