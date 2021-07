Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Police are responding to a shooting in Fremont Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of Paseo Padre Parkway and Warwick Drive after receiving a call of a shooting.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police say the current location of the shooting is still unknown.

No other details are available at this time.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.