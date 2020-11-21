1 dead following shooting in San Jose

Update: 6:25 p.m.: San Jose police say the victim died of his injuries

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police are responding to a shooting Friday that left one man with life threatening injuries.

Officers are at the scene of Orlando Drive and Waverly Avenue in San Jose.

One man was shot and has life threatening injuries.

SJPD says street closures are likely, but as of now is advising the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

A suspect description is not available at this time.

No other details were immediately released.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story